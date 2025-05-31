Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of TFINP opened at $22.78 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.
About Triumph Financial
