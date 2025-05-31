Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TFINP opened at $22.78 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

