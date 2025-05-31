Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$9.92. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 9,264 shares changing hands.
FTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
In related news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
