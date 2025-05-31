Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$9.92. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 9,264 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

In related news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.