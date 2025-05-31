Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.