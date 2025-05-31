Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $25.02. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 27,257 shares trading hands.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
