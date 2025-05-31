U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.