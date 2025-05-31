UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Cactus worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cactus by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cactus by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Cactus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.