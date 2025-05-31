SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 353.5% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SGS Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $10.35 on Friday. SGS has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SGS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

