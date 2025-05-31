Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,884,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,120,000 after acquiring an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,135,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,923 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

