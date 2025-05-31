SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

