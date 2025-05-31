IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $101.17 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

