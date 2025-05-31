Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Sony Group by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 97,130 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sony Group by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

