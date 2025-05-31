Barclays Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $120.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

