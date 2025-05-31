Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.83.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $228.18 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.