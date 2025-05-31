Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

TRVI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of TRVI opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $649.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.62. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,599.54. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

