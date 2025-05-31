Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

