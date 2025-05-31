Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BAER opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.03.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
