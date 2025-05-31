Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of RARE stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $607,881.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,948.60. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,415 shares of company stock worth $4,094,958. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,463,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.