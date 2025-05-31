Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Expands By 193.4%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the April 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X3

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X3 stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) by 360.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.43% of X3 worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X3 alerts:

X3 Stock Performance

XTKG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

X3 Company Profile

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.