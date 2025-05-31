Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £1,473 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe acquired 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,473 ($1,981.97).
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.28. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
