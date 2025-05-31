NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NPCE opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. Equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,664,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238,199 shares in the company, valued at $51,325,454.15. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

