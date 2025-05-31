Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Sells 12,735 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 12,735 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.40), for a total transaction of £41,643.45 ($56,032.63).
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson acquired 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($198.92).
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
LON:GPE opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($5.00).
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
