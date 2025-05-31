UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

UMH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $427,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,937,684.15. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $677,159.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,721.38. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,564. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

