Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.09.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $287.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.