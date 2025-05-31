JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jamf by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $37,394,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

