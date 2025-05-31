Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Chagee Price Performance

Shares of CHA opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Chagee has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

Chagee Company Profile

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

