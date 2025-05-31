iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

ITOS stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,798 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 831,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

