Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.8%

LBTYA stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

