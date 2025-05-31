AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Up 419.0% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 419.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

