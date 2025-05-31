Financial Survey: Oliveda International (OLVI) versus Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -19.50 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -1.44

Oliveda International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Summary

Oliveda International rivals beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

