National Bankshares Analysts Give Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) a C$1.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

About Transat A.T.

TSE TRZ opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.12.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.