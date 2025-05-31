PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.