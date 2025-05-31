Bank of America Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$266.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
In other news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total value of C$108,540.35. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total value of C$164,432.82. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
