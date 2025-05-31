Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACRS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,876,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,044,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,573,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,204,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 3,450,814 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

