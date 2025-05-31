Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

OXM stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.28 million, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

