BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

