AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Head-To-Head Analysis

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Powerfleet 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AAC Technologies and Powerfleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Powerfleet has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.78%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and Powerfleet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.83 billion 1.88 $102.75 million N/A N/A Powerfleet $133.74 million 4.59 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Powerfleet.

Summary

Powerfleet beats AAC Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments. It provides acoustics products for smartphones, laptops, mid-range tablets, and smart glasses; and manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, game controllers, and virtual reality/augmented reality controllers. The company also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing products; optical lenses, camera modules, and optical actuators, as well as voice coil motor products; and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and ASIC chips design, packaging, and testing services for consumer electronics, automotive, smart wearables, robotics, IoT, and other sectors. In addition, it provides research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Powerfleet



PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

