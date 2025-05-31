Orange (OTC:ORANY) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orange (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telekom Austria pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and Telekom Austria”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $43.57 billion 0.91 $2.35 billion N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Volatility & Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telekom Austria 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange beats Telekom Austria on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

