Head to Head Review: Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) versus Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) and Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Dayforce has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dayforce and Nvni Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 5 9 0 2.64 Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Dayforce presently has a consensus price target of $71.54, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Dayforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dayforce is more favorable than Nvni Group.

This table compares Dayforce and Nvni Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 1.03% 6.49% 1.75% Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and Nvni Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.81 billion 5.22 $18.10 million $0.16 369.19 Nvni Group $193.28 million 0.18 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Dayforce has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dayforce beats Nvni Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

