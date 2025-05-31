UBS Group Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $311.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $331.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $217.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $64,242,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.