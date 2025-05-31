Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $309.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $287.00 to $309.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

NYSE PSA opened at $307.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

