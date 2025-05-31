JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $17.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.3%

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,708,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after acquiring an additional 786,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $21,572,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

