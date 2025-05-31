182,596 Shares in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PVAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

