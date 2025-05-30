PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of PVH opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

