Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $215.68.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.