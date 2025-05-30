Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

