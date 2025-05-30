Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 440,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,226,000 after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

