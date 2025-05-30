Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $290.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

