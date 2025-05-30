Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.17 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 27,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $576.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.41 and its 200 day moving average is $671.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,406.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

