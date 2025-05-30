GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.8% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $605.39 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $520.50 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

