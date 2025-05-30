Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

