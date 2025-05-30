Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

